Amundi Purchases 24,978 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amundi increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

