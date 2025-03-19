Amundi Purchases New Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Amundi purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $536.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.17 and a 200-day moving average of $533.47. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $638.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.