Amundi Purchases Shares of 21,266 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $21,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,670,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $10,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.