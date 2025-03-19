Amundi Purchases Shares of 21,266 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $21,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,670,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $10,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Price Performance
PII stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
