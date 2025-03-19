Amundi Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amundi raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,164,000 after buying an additional 1,094,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 756,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,964,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

