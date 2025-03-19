Amundi Raises Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Amundi increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,650,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 191,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 135,559 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

KW stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

