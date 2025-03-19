Amundi Sells 16,085 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $61,697,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 561,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

