Amundi Sells 428,923 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,923 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,491,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 746.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

