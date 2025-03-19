Amundi Trims Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,570.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,560.14. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,200 shares of company stock worth $13,796,921 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

