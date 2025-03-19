Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,916 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,224. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

