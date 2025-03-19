Amundi Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amundi decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.08.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.5 %

OSK stock opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

