Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

