Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $212.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

