Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.