Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

