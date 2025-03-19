argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in argenx were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $611.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.52 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $349.86 and a 1-year high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

