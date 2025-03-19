Arizona State Retirement System Has $322.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 728,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 420,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 760,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.03.

GOOGL stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.08 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

