Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 241,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,112.63. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

