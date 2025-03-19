Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,160 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

