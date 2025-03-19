Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 932 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $22,054,293 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $275.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

