Atria Investments Inc Invests $247,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
URTH opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98.
iShares MSCI World ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
