Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after buying an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

