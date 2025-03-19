Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 168.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Banner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.