BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,891 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BBB Foods by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

BBB Foods stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

BBB Foods Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

