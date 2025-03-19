BCK Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

