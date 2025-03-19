Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $6,301,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDC opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

