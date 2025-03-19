BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,032,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This represents a 16.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BSTZ stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.