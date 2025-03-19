Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 22,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.