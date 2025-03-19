Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). 156,397,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average session volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 436.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,543.42). 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.