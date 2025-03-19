Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 17.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). 156,397,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average session volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,543.42). 9.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
