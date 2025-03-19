Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.