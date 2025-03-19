CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

