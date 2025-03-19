Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $584.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

