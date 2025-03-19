Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 966 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

