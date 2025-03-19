Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Century Communities stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

