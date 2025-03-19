Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 98.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 174,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 543,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tronox by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 831,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Tronox Trading Down 0.4 %

Tronox stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.