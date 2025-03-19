Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,685. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

