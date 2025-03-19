Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,771 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 426,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NovoCure by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

