Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

EXE stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

