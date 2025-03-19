Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chewy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,281,000 after acquiring an additional 929,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797,494 shares of company stock worth $315,156,588 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Chewy Stock Down 3.3 %

CHWY stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

