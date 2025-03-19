Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 37,133.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ciena by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ciena by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453,129.09. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $235,050.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,197.48. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $5,025,949 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

