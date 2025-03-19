Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

