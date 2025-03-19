Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 13.7% – Here’s Why

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 500,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 488,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

