Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 506,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

