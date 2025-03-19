Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $241.44 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

