Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.37), with a volume of 1164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.85 ($6.24).

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 408.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 378.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

