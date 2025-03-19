Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 928.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 771,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

