Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 22.5% – Time to Sell?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 2,472,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,492,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Down 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £774,311.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

