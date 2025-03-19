Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 404.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

RDY stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

