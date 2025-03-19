Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

