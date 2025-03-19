Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

